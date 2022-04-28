Indoor HVAC&R System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Indoor HVAC&R System in global, including the following market information:
Global Indoor HVAC&R System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Indoor HVAC&R System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Indoor HVAC&R System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Indoor HVAC&R System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Refrigeration Cycle Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Indoor HVAC&R System include Emerson, Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Novenco, REFCO Manufacturing, Bosch, KEYTER, Sanhua and Dunham-Bush, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Indoor HVAC&R System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Indoor HVAC&R System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indoor HVAC&R System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Refrigeration Cycle Type
Humidity Control Type
Refrigerants Type
Absorption Chiller Type
Global Indoor HVAC&R System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indoor HVAC&R System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Office Building
Hotel
Others
Global Indoor HVAC&R System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indoor HVAC&R System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Indoor HVAC&R System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Indoor HVAC&R System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Indoor HVAC&R System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Indoor HVAC&R System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Emerson
Johnson Controls
Honeywell
Novenco
REFCO Manufacturing
Bosch
KEYTER
Sanhua
Dunham-Bush
CPS Products
Diehl Group
Whalen Company
Metal Solutions, Inc.
Lennox
Modine
Mannai Industrial
