Industry Air Cooler Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industry Air Cooler in global, including the following market information:

Global Industry Air Cooler Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industry Air Cooler Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industry Air Cooler companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industry Air Cooler market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industry Air Cooler include Symphony, Alfa Laval, FRITERM AS, Weeseng HVAC Technology Pte Ltd, DENSO AIRCOOL CORPORATION, Suiden, Keye, Ifan and Kitashiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industry Air Cooler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industry Air Cooler Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industry Air Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual Control

Electronic Control

Global Industry Air Cooler Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industry Air Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Processing Industry

Farm

Others

Global Industry Air Cooler Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industry Air Cooler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industry Air Cooler revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industry Air Cooler revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industry Air Cooler sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industry Air Cooler sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Symphony

Alfa Laval

FRITERM AS

Weeseng HVAC Technology Pte Ltd

DENSO AIRCOOL CORPORATION

Suiden

Keye

Ifan

Kitashiba

Honeywell

Usha International

Kelvion

Ram Coolers

Gem Equipments Private Limited

Khaitan Electricals

Bronswerk

Grundfos

Geha

Fanmaster

Fisair

