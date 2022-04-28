Household Air Cooler Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Air Cooler in global, including the following market information:
Global Household Air Cooler Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Household Air Cooler Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Household Air Cooler companies in 2021 (%)
The global Household Air Cooler market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Household Air Cooler include Kenstar, Bajaj Electricals, Orient Electric, Europace, McCoy, Honeywell, Usha International, Crompton Greaves and Khaitan Electricals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Household Air Cooler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Household Air Cooler Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Air Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manual Control
Electronic Control
Global Household Air Cooler Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Air Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wall Installation
Window Installation
Floor Installation
Others
Global Household Air Cooler Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Air Cooler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Household Air Cooler revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Household Air Cooler revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Household Air Cooler sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Household Air Cooler sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kenstar
Bajaj Electricals
Orient Electric
Europace
McCoy
Honeywell
Usha International
Crompton Greaves
Khaitan Electricals
Maharaja Whiteline
Symphony
Â
Â