Household Air Cooler Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Air Cooler in global, including the following market information:

Global Household Air Cooler Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Household Air Cooler Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Household Air Cooler companies in 2021 (%)

The global Household Air Cooler market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Household Air Cooler include Kenstar, Bajaj Electricals, Orient Electric, Europace, McCoy, Honeywell, Usha International, Crompton Greaves and Khaitan Electricals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Household Air Cooler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Household Air Cooler Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Air Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual Control

Electronic Control

Global Household Air Cooler Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Air Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wall Installation

Window Installation

Floor Installation

Others

Global Household Air Cooler Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Air Cooler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Household Air Cooler revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Household Air Cooler revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Household Air Cooler sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Household Air Cooler sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kenstar

Bajaj Electricals

Orient Electric

Europace

McCoy

Honeywell

Usha International

Crompton Greaves

Khaitan Electricals

Maharaja Whiteline

Symphony

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-household-air-cooler-forecast-2022-2028-587

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-household-air-cooler-forecast-2022-2028-587

Â