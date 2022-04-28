Neutral Protease Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neutral Protease in global, including the following market information:

Global Neutral Protease Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Neutral Protease Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Neutral Protease companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neutral Protease market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microbial Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neutral Protease include Rockland Immunochemicals?Inc., CellSystems, Angel Yeast, Longda Bio-products, DOING-HIGHER and NB GROUP CO., LTD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Neutral Protease manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neutral Protease Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Neutral Protease Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microbial Source

Plant Source

Animal Source

Global Neutral Protease Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Neutral Protease Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Textile Industry

Feed Industry

Others

Global Neutral Protease Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Neutral Protease Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neutral Protease revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neutral Protease revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neutral Protease sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Neutral Protease sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rockland Immunochemicals?Inc.

CellSystems

Angel Yeast

Longda Bio-products

DOING-HIGHER

NB GROUP CO., LTD

