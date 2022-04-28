Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board in global, including the following market information:
Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Density Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board include James Hardie, Etex, Cembrit, Mahaphant, Elementia, Everest Industries, Saint-Gobain, Hume Cemboard Industries and Visaka Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Density
Medium Density
Low Density
Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
James Hardie
Etex
Cembrit
Mahaphant
Elementia
Everest Industries
Saint-Gobain
Hume Cemboard Industries
Visaka Industries
Soben board
SCG Building Materials
Kmew
PENNY PANEL
Nichiha
Lato JSC
FRAMECAD
LTM LLC
TEPE Betopan
HEKIM YAPI
Atermit
GAF
China Conch Venture holdings
HeaderBoard Building Materials
Sanle
Guangdong Soben Green
Â
Â