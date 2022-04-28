Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Density Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board include James Hardie, Etex, Cembrit, Mahaphant, Elementia, Everest Industries, Saint-Gobain, Hume Cemboard Industries and Visaka Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Density

Medium Density

Low Density

Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ultra-thin Fiber Cement Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

James Hardie

Etex

Cembrit

Mahaphant

Elementia

Everest Industries

Saint-Gobain

Hume Cemboard Industries

Visaka Industries

Soben board

SCG Building Materials

Kmew

PENNY PANEL

Nichiha

Lato JSC

FRAMECAD

LTM LLC

TEPE Betopan

HEKIM YAPI

Atermit

GAF

China Conch Venture holdings

HeaderBoard Building Materials

Sanle

Guangdong Soben Green

