Bamboo Textile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bamboo Textile in global, including the following market information:
Global Bamboo Textile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bamboo Textile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Bamboo Textile companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bamboo Textile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Bamboo Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bamboo Textile include China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd.,, Mungo, Liahren, Jigao Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd, Tenbro, Kokoro Zenwear and EYSAN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bamboo Textile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bamboo Textile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bamboo Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Bamboo Fiber
Chemical Bamboo Fiber
Global Bamboo Textile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bamboo Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Textiles
Clothing
Others
Global Bamboo Textile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bamboo Textile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bamboo Textile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bamboo Textile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bamboo Textile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Bamboo Textile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd.,
Mungo
Liahren
Jigao Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd
Tenbro
Kokoro Zenwear
EYSAN

