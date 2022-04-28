Pipeline Irrigation System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pipeline Irrigation System in global, including the following market information:
Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pipeline Irrigation System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pipeline Irrigation System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sprinkler Irrigation System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pipeline Irrigation System include Bauer, Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Irritec, Vinidex, Philmac, Kisan Group, Netafim, Rivulis Irrigation and Jain Irrigation Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pipeline Irrigation System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sprinkler Irrigation System
Drip Irrigation System
Low-pressure Pipeline Water Delivery Irrigation System
Others
Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agricultural Crops
Nursery Crops
Lawns & Gardens
Others
Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pipeline Irrigation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pipeline Irrigation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pipeline Irrigation System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pipeline Irrigation System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bauer
Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.
Irritec
Vinidex
Philmac
Kisan Group
Netafim
Rivulis Irrigation
Jain Irrigation Systems
Toro Company
Valmont Industries
Rain Bird Corporation
Lindsay Corporation
Hunter Industries
Eurodrip S.A
Trimble
Elgo Irrigation Ltd
EPC Industry
Shanghai Huawei
Grodan
