Pipeline Irrigation System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pipeline Irrigation System in global, including the following market information:

Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pipeline Irrigation System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pipeline Irrigation System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sprinkler Irrigation System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pipeline Irrigation System include Bauer, Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Irritec, Vinidex, Philmac, Kisan Group, Netafim, Rivulis Irrigation and Jain Irrigation Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pipeline Irrigation System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sprinkler Irrigation System

Drip Irrigation System

Low-pressure Pipeline Water Delivery Irrigation System

Others

Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Crops

Nursery Crops

Lawns & Gardens

Others

Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pipeline Irrigation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pipeline Irrigation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pipeline Irrigation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pipeline Irrigation System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pipeline Irrigation System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bauer

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

Irritec

Vinidex

Philmac

Kisan Group

Netafim

Rivulis Irrigation

Jain Irrigation Systems

Toro Company

Valmont Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

Hunter Industries

Eurodrip S.A

Trimble

Elgo Irrigation Ltd

EPC Industry

Shanghai Huawei

Grodan

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-pipeline-irrigation-system-forecast-2022-2028-940

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-pipeline-irrigation-system-forecast-2022-2028-940

Â