Enzyme for Textile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enzyme for Textile in global, including the following market information:

Global Enzyme for Textile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Enzyme for Textile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Enzyme for Textile companies in 2021 (%)

The global Enzyme for Textile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cellulase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Enzyme for Textile include Epygen, AB Enzymes, Rudolf GmbH, Shanghai Shinge Biochemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Seydel, Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Kelvin Bio Organics, Hunan NHY Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd. and Infinium Polychem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Enzyme for Textile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Enzyme for Textile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Enzyme for Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cellulase

Amylase

Catalase

Pectinase

Others

Global Enzyme for Textile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Enzyme for Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bio-polishing

Desizing

Enzymatic Bleaching

Others

Global Enzyme for Textile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Enzyme for Textile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Enzyme for Textile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Enzyme for Textile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Enzyme for Textile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Enzyme for Textile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Epygen

AB Enzymes

Rudolf GmbH

Shanghai Shinge Biochemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

Seydel

Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Kelvin Bio Organics

Hunan NHY Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.

Infinium Polychem

Multichemi

Denykem

Alfanzyme

Infinita Biotech

