Enzyme for Textile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enzyme for Textile in global, including the following market information:
Global Enzyme for Textile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Enzyme for Textile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Enzyme for Textile companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enzyme for Textile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cellulase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enzyme for Textile include Epygen, AB Enzymes, Rudolf GmbH, Shanghai Shinge Biochemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Seydel, Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Kelvin Bio Organics, Hunan NHY Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd. and Infinium Polychem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Enzyme for Textile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enzyme for Textile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Enzyme for Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cellulase
Amylase
Catalase
Pectinase
Others
Global Enzyme for Textile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Enzyme for Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bio-polishing
Desizing
Enzymatic Bleaching
Others
Global Enzyme for Textile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Enzyme for Textile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Enzyme for Textile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Enzyme for Textile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Enzyme for Textile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Enzyme for Textile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Epygen
AB Enzymes
Rudolf GmbH
Shanghai Shinge Biochemical Industry Co.,Ltd.
Seydel
Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.
Kelvin Bio Organics
Hunan NHY Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.
Infinium Polychem
Multichemi
Denykem
Alfanzyme
Infinita Biotech
