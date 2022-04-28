Lab-Grown Diamonds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lab-Grown Diamonds in global, including the following market information:
Global Lab-Grown Diamonds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lab-Grown Diamonds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Carat)
Global top five Lab-Grown Diamonds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lab-Grown Diamonds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CVD Diamonds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lab-Grown Diamonds include Element Six, Sandvik Hyperion, ILJIN Diamond, Zhongnan Diamond, HUANGHE WHIRLWIND, Sino-crystal Diamond, JINQU, CR GEMS and HongJing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lab-Grown Diamonds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lab-Grown Diamonds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Carat)
Global Lab-Grown Diamonds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CVD Diamonds
HTHP Diamonds
Global Lab-Grown Diamonds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Carat)
Global Lab-Grown Diamonds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Machine Tools and Tools
Thermal Application
Electrochemical Applications
Gem Segment
Others
Global Lab-Grown Diamonds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Carat)
Global Lab-Grown Diamonds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lab-Grown Diamonds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lab-Grown Diamonds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lab-Grown Diamonds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Carat)
Key companies Lab-Grown Diamonds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Element Six
Sandvik Hyperion
ILJIN Diamond
Zhongnan Diamond
HUANGHE WHIRLWIND
Sino-crystal Diamond
JINQU
CR GEMS
HongJing
SF-Diamond
Yalong
Sumitomo Electric
Advanced Diamond Technologies
EDP Corporation
BetterThanDiamond
IIa Technologies
Morgan
Â
Â