HPHT Diamond Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of HPHT Diamond in global, including the following market information:
Global HPHT Diamond Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HPHT Diamond Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Carat)
Global top five HPHT Diamond companies in 2021 (%)
The global HPHT Diamond market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Crystal HTHP Diamond Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HPHT Diamond include Element Six, Suncrest Diamonds, HPHT Diamond Group, Henan Yuda Crystal Co., Ltd., Taidiam, Sumitomo Electric and Meylor Global, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the HPHT Diamond manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HPHT Diamond Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Carat)
Global HPHT Diamond Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Crystal HTHP Diamond
Polycrystalline HTHP Diamond
Global HPHT Diamond Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Carat)
Global HPHT Diamond Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Machine Tools and Tools
Thermal Application
Electrochemical Applications
Gem Segment
Others
Global HPHT Diamond Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Carat)
Global HPHT Diamond Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HPHT Diamond revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HPHT Diamond revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HPHT Diamond sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Carat)
Key companies HPHT Diamond sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Element Six
Suncrest Diamonds
HPHT Diamond Group
Henan Yuda Crystal Co., Ltd.
Taidiam
Sumitomo Electric
Meylor Global
