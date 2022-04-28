Super Hard Cutter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Super Hard Cutter in global, including the following market information:

Global Super Hard Cutter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Super Hard Cutter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Super Hard Cutter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Super Hard Cutter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High-speed Steels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Super Hard Cutter include Sandvik, Kennametal, Iscar, Mitsubishi, Kyocera, Sumitomo, Mapal, Korloy and YG-1, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Super Hard Cutter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Super Hard Cutter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Super Hard Cutter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High-speed Steels

Hard Alloys

Others

Global Super Hard Cutter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Super Hard Cutter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machinery Industry

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Energy Industry

Others

Global Super Hard Cutter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Super Hard Cutter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Super Hard Cutter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Super Hard Cutter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Super Hard Cutter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Super Hard Cutter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sandvik

Kennametal

Iscar

Mitsubishi

Kyocera

Sumitomo

Mapal

Korloy

YG-1

Hitachi

ZCCCT

Shanghai Tool

Ingersoll Cutting Tools

Ceratizit

Guhring

Xiamen Golden Erge

North American Carbide

Aloris

Lovejoy Tool

