Household Oxygen Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Oxygen Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Household Oxygen Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Household Oxygen Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Household Oxygen Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Household Oxygen Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oxygen Generator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Household Oxygen Device include Inogen, Chart Industries, OXYPLUS Technologies(NOVAIR), Oxygen Generating Systems Intl.(OGSI), Oxymat A/S, On Site Gas Systems, Oxair, PCI Gases and Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Household Oxygen Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Household Oxygen Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Oxygen Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oxygen Generator
Liquid Oxygen Storage Tank
Others
Global Household Oxygen Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Oxygen Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vitro Hypoxia
In-body Hypoxia
Global Household Oxygen Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Household Oxygen Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Household Oxygen Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Household Oxygen Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Household Oxygen Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Household Oxygen Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Inogen
Chart Industries
OXYPLUS Technologies(NOVAIR)
Oxygen Generating Systems Intl.(OGSI)
Oxymat A/S
On Site Gas Systems
Oxair
PCI Gases
Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments
Yantai Beacon Medical Technology
WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology
INMATEC
Hunan Eter Electronic Medical Project Stock Co., Ltd.
Hersill
Philips Respironics
Smiths Medical
Invacare Corporation
ResMed
Sharp Medical Products
