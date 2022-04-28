Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Oxygen Cylinder in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Oxygen Cylinder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Oxygen Cylinder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0-10L Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Oxygen Cylinder include Inogen, OXY99, AMS, Linde, The MEL Group, AL-CAN EXPORTS PVT. LTD., Medline, Cramer Decker and Tri-Med, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Oxygen Cylinder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0-10L
10-30L
Above 30L
Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Emergency
Nursing Home
Home Care
Battlefield Rescue
Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Oxygen Cylinder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Oxygen Cylinder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Oxygen Cylinder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Oxygen Cylinder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Inogen
OXY99
AMS
Linde
The MEL Group
AL-CAN EXPORTS PVT. LTD.
Medline
Cramer Decker
Tri-Med, Inc.
APSOLABS
