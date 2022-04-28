Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Oxygen Cylinder in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Oxygen Cylinder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Oxygen Cylinder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0-10L Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Oxygen Cylinder include Inogen, OXY99, AMS, Linde, The MEL Group, AL-CAN EXPORTS PVT. LTD., Medline, Cramer Decker and Tri-Med, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Oxygen Cylinder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0-10L

10-30L

Above 30L

Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Emergency

Nursing Home

Home Care

Battlefield Rescue

Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Oxygen Cylinder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Oxygen Cylinder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Oxygen Cylinder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Oxygen Cylinder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Oxygen Cylinder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Inogen

OXY99

AMS

Linde

The MEL Group

AL-CAN EXPORTS PVT. LTD.

Medline

Cramer Decker

Tri-Med, Inc.

APSOLABS

