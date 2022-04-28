Tungsten Carbide Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tungsten Carbide Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Tungsten Carbide Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tungsten Carbide Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Tungsten Carbide Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tungsten Carbide Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coarse Grain WC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tungsten Carbide Materials include Xiamen Tungsten, Zhangyuan Tungsten, China Minmetals Corporation, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, JXTC, JIANGXI YAOSHENG, DMEGC, GTP and Buffalo Tungsten, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tungsten Carbide Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tungsten Carbide Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tungsten Carbide Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coarse Grain WC

Fine Grain WC

Global Tungsten Carbide Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tungsten Carbide Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

Global Tungsten Carbide Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tungsten Carbide Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tungsten Carbide Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tungsten Carbide Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tungsten Carbide Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Tungsten Carbide Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xiamen Tungsten

Zhangyuan Tungsten

China Minmetals Corporation

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

JXTC

JIANGXI YAOSHENG

DMEGC

GTP

Buffalo Tungsten

ERAMET

Kennametal

READE

JAPAN NEW METALS

Lineage Alloys

American Elements

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-tungsten-carbide-materials-forecast-2022-2028-925

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-tungsten-carbide-materials-forecast-2022-2028-925

Â