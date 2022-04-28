Diamond Heat Spreaders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diamond Heat Spreaders in global, including the following market information:
Global Diamond Heat Spreaders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Diamond Heat Spreaders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Diamond Heat Spreaders companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diamond Heat Spreaders market was valued at 122.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 206.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1000-1500 W/m.K Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diamond Heat Spreaders include Diamond Materials, Element Six, Applied Diamond, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Leo Da Vinci Group, A.L.M.T.Corp., EMC Technology, II-VI Incorporated and Industrial Abrasives Limited and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Diamond Heat Spreaders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diamond Heat Spreaders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Diamond Heat Spreaders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1000-1500 W/m.K
1500-2000 W/m.K
Others
Global Diamond Heat Spreaders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Diamond Heat Spreaders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Smartphones
Computers/Tablets
Solar Panels
LED Lighting
Automotive
Others
Global Diamond Heat Spreaders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Diamond Heat Spreaders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Diamond Heat Spreaders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Diamond Heat Spreaders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Diamond Heat Spreaders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Diamond Heat Spreaders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Diamond Materials
Element Six
Applied Diamond, Inc.
Morgan Advanced Materials
Leo Da Vinci Group
A.L.M.T.Corp.
EMC Technology
II-VI Incorporated
Industrial Abrasives Limited
Appsilon Scientific
