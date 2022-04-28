Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Plastic Tableware in global, including the following market information:
Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Biodegradable Plastic Tableware companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bio-based Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Plastic Tableware include Biotrem, Bio Futura, Tair Chu, PAPSTAR, Franz Mensch, CornWare, SUGON ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, AGT Green Technology Co.?Ltd. and Natura Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biodegradable Plastic Tableware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bio-based Type
Petrochemical-based Type
Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Business Use
Household Use
Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biodegradable Plastic Tableware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biodegradable Plastic Tableware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biodegradable Plastic Tableware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Biodegradable Plastic Tableware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Biotrem
Bio Futura
Tair Chu
PAPSTAR
Franz Mensch
CornWare
SUGON ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
AGT Green Technology Co.?Ltd.
Natura Group
Zhejiang Zhongxin Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.
