Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Plastic Tableware in global, including the following market information:

Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Biodegradable Plastic Tableware companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bio-based Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Plastic Tableware include Biotrem, Bio Futura, Tair Chu, PAPSTAR, Franz Mensch, CornWare, SUGON ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, AGT Green Technology Co.?Ltd. and Natura Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biodegradable Plastic Tableware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bio-based Type

Petrochemical-based Type

Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business Use

Household Use

Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biodegradable Plastic Tableware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biodegradable Plastic Tableware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biodegradable Plastic Tableware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biodegradable Plastic Tableware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Biodegradable Plastic Tableware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Biotrem

Bio Futura

Tair Chu

PAPSTAR

Franz Mensch

CornWare

SUGON ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

AGT Green Technology Co.?Ltd.

Natura Group

Zhejiang Zhongxin Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-biodegradable-plastic-tableware-forecast-2022-2028-681

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-biodegradable-plastic-tableware-forecast-2022-2028-681

Â