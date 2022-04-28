Edible Package Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Package in global, including the following market information:
Global Edible Package Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Edible Package Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Edible Package companies in 2021 (%)
The global Edible Package market was valued at 884.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1219.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lipids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Edible Package include Tri-Mach Group Inc., Do Eat Company, JRF Technology LLC., Water.io, ClearBags, Notpla, KYND Packaging, MonoSol, LLC and Watson, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Edible Package manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Edible Package Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Edible Package Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lipids
Polysaccharides
Proteins
Surfactants
Composite Films
Global Edible Package Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Edible Package Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Global Edible Package Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Edible Package Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Edible Package revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Edible Package revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Edible Package sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Edible Package sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tri-Mach Group Inc.
Do Eat Company
JRF Technology LLC.
Water.io
ClearBags
Notpla
KYND Packaging
MonoSol, LLC
Watson, Inc.
Devro plc
