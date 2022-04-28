Edible Package Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Package in global, including the following market information:

Global Edible Package Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Edible Package Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Edible Package companies in 2021 (%)

The global Edible Package market was valued at 884.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1219.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lipids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Edible Package include Tri-Mach Group Inc., Do Eat Company, JRF Technology LLC., Water.io, ClearBags, Notpla, KYND Packaging, MonoSol, LLC and Watson, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Edible Package manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Edible Package Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Edible Package Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lipids

Polysaccharides

Proteins

Surfactants

Composite Films

Global Edible Package Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Edible Package Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Edible Package Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Edible Package Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Edible Package revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Edible Package revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Edible Package sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Edible Package sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tri-Mach Group Inc.

Do Eat Company

JRF Technology LLC.

Water.io

ClearBags

Notpla

KYND Packaging

MonoSol, LLC

Watson, Inc.

Devro plc

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-edible-package-forecast-2022-2028-271

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-edible-package-forecast-2022-2028-271

Â