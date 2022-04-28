PHA Degradable Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PHA Degradable Plastic in global, including the following market information:

Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five PHA Degradable Plastic companies in 2021 (%)

The global PHA Degradable Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PHB Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PHA Degradable Plastic include GreenBio Materials, Shenzhen Ecomann Technology, Danimer Scientific, Genecis, Yield10 Bioscience, Tian'an Biopolymer, Kaneka, Biomer and Newlight Technologies. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PHA Degradable Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PHB

PHBV

PHBHx

PHB4B

Others

Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mulch

Biomedicine

Cosmetics Field

Others

Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PHA Degradable Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PHA Degradable Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PHA Degradable Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies PHA Degradable Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GreenBio Materials

Shenzhen Ecomann Technology

Danimer Scientific

Genecis

Yield10 Bioscience

Tian'an Biopolymer

Kaneka

Biomer

Newlight Technologies

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-pha-degradable-plastic-forecast-2022-2028-521

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-pha-degradable-plastic-forecast-2022-2028-521

Â