PHA Degradable Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PHA Degradable Plastic in global, including the following market information:
Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five PHA Degradable Plastic companies in 2021 (%)
The global PHA Degradable Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PHB Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PHA Degradable Plastic include GreenBio Materials, Shenzhen Ecomann Technology, Danimer Scientific, Genecis, Yield10 Bioscience, Tian'an Biopolymer, Kaneka, Biomer and Newlight Technologies. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PHA Degradable Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PHB
PHBV
PHBHx
PHB4B
Others
Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mulch
Biomedicine
Cosmetics Field
Others
Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PHA Degradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PHA Degradable Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PHA Degradable Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PHA Degradable Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies PHA Degradable Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GreenBio Materials
Shenzhen Ecomann Technology
Danimer Scientific
Genecis
Yield10 Bioscience
Tian'an Biopolymer
Kaneka
Biomer
Newlight Technologies
