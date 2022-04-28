Isolation and Control Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Isolation and Control Valve in global, including the following market information:
Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Isolation and Control Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Isolation and Control Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ball Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Isolation and Control Valve include Anvil, Barksdale, Schlumberger, Crane, Emerson, Flowserve, Ham-Let, ITT Engineered and KITZ, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Isolation and Control Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isolation and Control Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ball Valve
Gate Valve
Globe Valve
Check Valve
Butterfly Valve
Plug Valve
Others
Global Isolation and Control Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Water Treatment
Power Plants
Paper & Pulp
Others
Global Isolation and Control Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Isolation and Control Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Isolation and Control Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Isolation and Control Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Isolation and Control Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Anvil
Barksdale
Schlumberger
Crane
Emerson
Flowserve
Ham-Let
ITT Engineered
KITZ
KSB
SPX Flow
AVK Group
Velan
Watts
Kendrion
MKS Instruments
Flexachem
IMI Critical
