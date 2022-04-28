Isolation and Control Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isolation and Control Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Isolation and Control Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isolation and Control Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ball Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isolation and Control Valve include Anvil, Barksdale, Schlumberger, Crane, Emerson, Flowserve, Ham-Let, ITT Engineered and KITZ, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Isolation and Control Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isolation and Control Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ball Valve

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Check Valve

Butterfly Valve

Plug Valve

Others

Global Isolation and Control Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water Treatment

Power Plants

Paper & Pulp

Others

Global Isolation and Control Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Isolation and Control Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isolation and Control Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isolation and Control Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isolation and Control Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Isolation and Control Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anvil

Barksdale

Schlumberger

Crane

Emerson

Flowserve

Ham-Let

ITT Engineered

KITZ

KSB

SPX Flow

AVK Group

Velan

Watts

Kendrion

MKS Instruments

Flexachem

IMI Critical

