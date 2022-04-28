High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Voltage Film Capacitors in global, including the following market information:
Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High-Voltage Film Capacitors companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-Voltage Film Capacitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Film Capacitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-Voltage Film Capacitors include ABB, Siemens, EATON, ICAR, ZEZ Silko, GE, Electronicon Kondensatoren, Nissin and Kondas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-Voltage Film Capacitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester Film Capacitors
Polypropylene Film Capacitors
PTFE Film Capacitors
Other
Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military
Automotive
Renewable Power/Grid
Others
Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High-Voltage Film Capacitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High-Voltage Film Capacitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High-Voltage Film Capacitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies High-Voltage Film Capacitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Siemens
EATON
ICAR
ZEZ Silko
GE
Electronicon Kondensatoren
Nissin
Kondas
Lifasa
RTR
Samwha
Iskra
API Capacitors
Sieyuan
Herong
Cornell Dubilier Electronics
KEMET
Nichicon
Panasonic
TDK
Xiamen Faratronic
AVX
Hitachi Chemical
Icel
Shanghai Yinyan Electronic
Suntan Capacitors
Vishay Intertechnology
WIMA
