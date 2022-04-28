High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Voltage Film Capacitors in global, including the following market information:

Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five High-Voltage Film Capacitors companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-Voltage Film Capacitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Film Capacitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-Voltage Film Capacitors include ABB, Siemens, EATON, ICAR, ZEZ Silko, GE, Electronicon Kondensatoren, Nissin and Kondas, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-Voltage Film Capacitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester Film Capacitors

Polypropylene Film Capacitors

PTFE Film Capacitors

Other

Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Automotive

Renewable Power/Grid

Others

Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-Voltage Film Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-Voltage Film Capacitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-Voltage Film Capacitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-Voltage Film Capacitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High-Voltage Film Capacitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Siemens

EATON

ICAR

ZEZ Silko

GE

Electronicon Kondensatoren

Nissin

Kondas

Lifasa

RTR

Samwha

Iskra

API Capacitors

Sieyuan

Herong

Cornell Dubilier Electronics

KEMET

Nichicon

Panasonic

TDK

Xiamen Faratronic

AVX

Hitachi Chemical

Icel

Shanghai Yinyan Electronic

Suntan Capacitors

Vishay Intertechnology

WIMA

