Microelectrode Array in Vitro Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microelectrode Array in Vitro in global, including the following market information:
Global Microelectrode Array in Vitro Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Microelectrode Array in Vitro Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Microelectrode Array in Vitro companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microelectrode Array in Vitro market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Classical MEA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microelectrode Array in Vitro include MaxWell Biosystems, Axion Biosystems, 3Brain, Multi Channel Systems MCS GmbH and Med64, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Microelectrode Array in Vitro manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microelectrode Array in Vitro Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microelectrode Array in Vitro Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Classical MEA
Multiwell-MEA
CMOS-MEA
Global Microelectrode Array in Vitro Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microelectrode Array in Vitro Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cardiomyocytes
Nerve
Others
Global Microelectrode Array in Vitro Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microelectrode Array in Vitro Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microelectrode Array in Vitro revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microelectrode Array in Vitro revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Microelectrode Array in Vitro sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Microelectrode Array in Vitro sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MaxWell Biosystems
Axion Biosystems
3Brain
Multi Channel Systems MCS GmbH
Med64
