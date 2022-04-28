Onshore Wind Turbines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Onshore Wind Turbines in global, including the following market information:
Global Onshore Wind Turbines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Onshore Wind Turbines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Onshore Wind Turbines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Onshore Wind Turbines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Onshore Wind Turbines include Northern Power Systems, Ghrepower, Tozzi Nord Srl, Primus Wind Power, Ningbo WinPower, Xzeres Wind, ENESSERE SRL, Bergey wind power and Oulu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Onshore Wind Turbines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Onshore Wind Turbines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Onshore Wind Turbines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine
Vertical Axis Wind Turbine
Global Onshore Wind Turbines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Onshore Wind Turbines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
On-Grid
Off-Grid
Global Onshore Wind Turbines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Onshore Wind Turbines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Onshore Wind Turbines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Onshore Wind Turbines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Onshore Wind Turbines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Onshore Wind Turbines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Northern Power Systems
Ghrepower
Tozzi Nord Srl
Primus Wind Power
Ningbo WinPower
Xzeres Wind
ENESSERE SRL
Bergey wind power
Oulu
Eocycle
S&W Energy Systems
HY Energy
Â
Â