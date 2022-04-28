EV Construction Vehicles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of EV Construction Vehicles in global, including the following market information:

Global EV Construction Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EV Construction Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five EV Construction Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)

The global EV Construction Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Forklifts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EV Construction Vehicles include Toyota, Kion, Jungheinrich, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Hyster-Yale, Crown Equipment, Anhui Heli, Hangcha and Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EV Construction Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EV Construction Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV Construction Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Forklifts

Electric Tractors

Electric Trailers

Others

Global EV Construction Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV Construction Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Warehouses

Factories

Distribution Centers

Others

Global EV Construction Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV Construction Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EV Construction Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EV Construction Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EV Construction Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies EV Construction Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toyota

Kion

Jungheinrich

Mitsubishi Logisnext

Hyster-Yale

Crown Equipment

Anhui Heli

Hangcha

Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle

Clark Material Handling

Komatsu

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Combilift

Lonking

EP Equipment

Hubtex Maschinenbau

Paletrans Equipment

Godrej & Boyce

