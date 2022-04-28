EV Construction Vehicles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of EV Construction Vehicles in global, including the following market information:
Global EV Construction Vehicles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EV Construction Vehicles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five EV Construction Vehicles companies in 2021 (%)
The global EV Construction Vehicles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Forklifts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EV Construction Vehicles include Toyota, Kion, Jungheinrich, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Hyster-Yale, Crown Equipment, Anhui Heli, Hangcha and Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EV Construction Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EV Construction Vehicles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EV Construction Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electric Forklifts
Electric Tractors
Electric Trailers
Others
Global EV Construction Vehicles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EV Construction Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Warehouses
Factories
Distribution Centers
Others
Global EV Construction Vehicles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EV Construction Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EV Construction Vehicles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EV Construction Vehicles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies EV Construction Vehicles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies EV Construction Vehicles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toyota
Kion
Jungheinrich
Mitsubishi Logisnext
Hyster-Yale
Crown Equipment
Anhui Heli
Hangcha
Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle
Clark Material Handling
Komatsu
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Combilift
Lonking
EP Equipment
Hubtex Maschinenbau
Paletrans Equipment
Godrej & Boyce
