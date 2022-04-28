Plant Essential Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Essential Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Plant Essential Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plant Essential Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Plant Essential Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plant Essential Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Citrus Essential Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plant Essential Oil include Young Living, D?TERRA, L'Occitane, Clarins, AFU, CAMENAE, Jurlique, Yunnan Emerald Essence and The Body Shop, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plant Essential Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plant Essential Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Citrus Essential Oil
Lavender Essential Oil
Rose Essential Oil
Peppermint Essential Oil
Tea Tree Essential Oil
Others
Global Plant Essential Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Specialist Retailers
Factory Outlets
Internet Sales
Other
Global Plant Essential Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plant Essential Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plant Essential Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plant Essential Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Plant Essential Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Young Living
D?TERRA
L'Occitane
Clarins
AFU
CAMENAE
Jurlique
Yunnan Emerald Essence
The Body Shop
Jahwa
Plant Therapy
