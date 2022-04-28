Plant Essential Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Essential Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Plant Essential Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plant Essential Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plant Essential Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plant Essential Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Citrus Essential Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plant Essential Oil include Young Living, D?TERRA, L'Occitane, Clarins, AFU, CAMENAE, Jurlique, Yunnan Emerald Essence and The Body Shop, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plant Essential Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plant Essential Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plant Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Citrus Essential Oil

Lavender Essential Oil

Rose Essential Oil

Peppermint Essential Oil

Tea Tree Essential Oil

Others

Global Plant Essential Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plant Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Specialist Retailers

Factory Outlets

Internet Sales

Other

Global Plant Essential Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plant Essential Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plant Essential Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plant Essential Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plant Essential Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plant Essential Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Young Living

D?TERRA

L'Occitane

Clarins

AFU

CAMENAE

Jurlique

Yunnan Emerald Essence

The Body Shop

Jahwa

Plant Therapy

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-plant-essential-oil-forecast-2022-2028-282

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-plant-essential-oil-forecast-2022-2028-282

Â