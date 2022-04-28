Root Canal Therapy Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Root Canal Therapy Device in Global, including the following market information:

Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Root Canal Therapy Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cone-beam CT Scanning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Root Canal Therapy Device include Denjoy, Shenzhen Perfect Medical Instruments Co. Ltd, Kerr Dental, MICRON, MANI, INC., ReDent Nova GmbH & Co. Kg., Coltene, Endostar and Sonendo and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Root Canal Therapy Device companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cone-beam CT Scanning

Surgical Microscope

Inert Filling

Others

Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental Hospital

General Hospital

Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Root Canal Therapy Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Root Canal Therapy Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Denjoy

Shenzhen Perfect Medical Instruments Co. Ltd

Kerr Dental

MICRON

MANI, INC.

ReDent Nova GmbH & Co. Kg.

Coltene

Endostar

Sonendo

Neodent

