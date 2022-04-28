Root Canal Therapy Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Root Canal Therapy Device in Global, including the following market information:
Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Root Canal Therapy Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cone-beam CT Scanning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Root Canal Therapy Device include Denjoy, Shenzhen Perfect Medical Instruments Co. Ltd, Kerr Dental, MICRON, MANI, INC., ReDent Nova GmbH & Co. Kg., Coltene, Endostar and Sonendo and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Root Canal Therapy Device companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cone-beam CT Scanning
Surgical Microscope
Inert Filling
Others
Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dental Hospital
General Hospital
Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Root Canal Therapy Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Root Canal Therapy Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Root Canal Therapy Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Denjoy
Shenzhen Perfect Medical Instruments Co. Ltd
Kerr Dental
MICRON
MANI, INC.
ReDent Nova GmbH & Co. Kg.
Coltene
Endostar
Sonendo
Neodent
