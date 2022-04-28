Disposable Chopstick Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Chopstick Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Chopstick Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Chopstick Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Chopstick Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Chopstick Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fully Automatic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Chopstick Machine include GELGOOG Company, Zhengzhou LONGER Machinery, Zhuyou Machinery Factory, Wuhan Tianlong Xiangsheng Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., Huaneng Shengjie Technology Co., Ltd., Shaolin Chopsticks Machine Equipment Factory, Wenzhou Haihang Machinery Co., Ltd., Ruian Tengda Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. and Foshan Ketian Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Disposable Chopstick Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Chopstick Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Chopstick Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fully Automatic Type

Semi-automatic Type

Global Disposable Chopstick Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Chopstick Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Timber Processing

Bamboo Processing

Global Disposable Chopstick Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Chopstick Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Chopstick Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Chopstick Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Chopstick Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Chopstick Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GELGOOG Company

Zhengzhou LONGER Machinery

Zhuyou Machinery Factory

Wuhan Tianlong Xiangsheng Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Huaneng Shengjie Technology Co., Ltd.

Shaolin Chopsticks Machine Equipment Factory

Wenzhou Haihang Machinery Co., Ltd.

Ruian Tengda Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Foshan Ketian Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

