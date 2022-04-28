Eco-friendly Tableware Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eco-friendly Tableware in global, including the following market information:

Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Eco-friendly Tableware companies in 2021 (%)

The global Eco-friendly Tableware market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Starch Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Eco-friendly Tableware include Bambu, Chuk, VerTerra, Eco Dinnerware, BioPak, Ecosoulife, Saattvic, Greenovation and Ecoplates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Eco-friendly Tableware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Starch Type

Double Degradation Plastics Type

Pulp Type

Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Eco-friendly Tableware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Eco-friendly Tableware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Eco-friendly Tableware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Eco-friendly Tableware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bambu

Chuk

VerTerra

Eco Dinnerware

BioPak

Ecosoulife

Saattvic

Greenovation

Ecoplates

DevEuro

Polar Pak

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-ecofriendly-tableware-forecast-2022-2028-765

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-ecofriendly-tableware-forecast-2022-2028-765

Â