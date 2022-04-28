Eco-friendly Tableware Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Eco-friendly Tableware in global, including the following market information:
Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Eco-friendly Tableware companies in 2021 (%)
The global Eco-friendly Tableware market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Starch Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Eco-friendly Tableware include Bambu, Chuk, VerTerra, Eco Dinnerware, BioPak, Ecosoulife, Saattvic, Greenovation and Ecoplates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Eco-friendly Tableware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Starch Type
Double Degradation Plastics Type
Pulp Type
Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Use
Commercial Use
Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Eco-friendly Tableware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Eco-friendly Tableware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Eco-friendly Tableware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Eco-friendly Tableware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Eco-friendly Tableware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bambu
Chuk
VerTerra
Eco Dinnerware
BioPak
Ecosoulife
Saattvic
Greenovation
Ecoplates
DevEuro
Polar Pak
