Rubber Cement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rubber Cement in global, including the following market information:

Global Rubber Cement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rubber Cement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Rubber Cement companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rubber Cement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

With Natural Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rubber Cement include Kronyo, Savatech, Maruni Industry Co., Ltd., Corson Rubber Products, Inc, Slime, RGA, Fortis Adhesives & Coatings Pty Ltd and Bellright, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rubber Cement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rubber Cement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rubber Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

With Natural Rubber

With Synthetic Rubber

Global Rubber Cement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rubber Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine Facilities

Underground Space Structure

Roadworks

Other

Global Rubber Cement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rubber Cement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rubber Cement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rubber Cement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rubber Cement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Rubber Cement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kronyo

Savatech

Maruni Industry Co., Ltd.

Corson Rubber Products, Inc

Slime

RGA

Fortis Adhesives & Coatings Pty Ltd

Bellright

