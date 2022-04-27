Rubber Cement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rubber Cement in global, including the following market information:
Global Rubber Cement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rubber Cement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Rubber Cement companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rubber Cement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
With Natural Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rubber Cement include Kronyo, Savatech, Maruni Industry Co., Ltd., Corson Rubber Products, Inc, Slime, RGA, Fortis Adhesives & Coatings Pty Ltd and Bellright, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rubber Cement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rubber Cement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rubber Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
With Natural Rubber
With Synthetic Rubber
Global Rubber Cement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rubber Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Marine Facilities
Underground Space Structure
Roadworks
Other
Global Rubber Cement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rubber Cement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rubber Cement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rubber Cement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rubber Cement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Rubber Cement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kronyo
Savatech
Maruni Industry Co., Ltd.
Corson Rubber Products, Inc
Slime
RGA
Fortis Adhesives & Coatings Pty Ltd
Bellright
