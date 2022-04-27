Electric Tourist Cars Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Tourist Cars in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Tourist Cars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Tourist Cars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Tourist Cars companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Tourist Cars market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DC Motor Drive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Tourist Cars include Marshell, EXCAR, Melex, Proterra, UNVI, Navya, Guangdong Yatian Industrial Co., Ltd., Shandong Haike Vehicle Industry Technology Co., Ltd. and Henan Helida New Energy Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Tourist Cars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Tourist Cars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Tourist Cars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DC Motor Drive

AC Motor Drive

Global Electric Tourist Cars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Tourist Cars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Park Area

Airport

Campus

Public Security and Comprehensive Management Patrol

Factory

Other

Global Electric Tourist Cars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Tourist Cars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Tourist Cars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Tourist Cars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Tourist Cars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Tourist Cars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Marshell

EXCAR

Melex

Proterra

UNVI

Navya

Guangdong Yatian Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shandong Haike Vehicle Industry Technology Co., Ltd.

Henan Helida New Energy Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Excar Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Shengyi Electromechanical Technology Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Kerong Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Langqing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

