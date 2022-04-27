Automatic Sealing Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Sealing Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Sealing Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Sealing Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic Sealing Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Sealing Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Knife Rotary Can Sealing Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Sealing Machine include Bonicomm, CFT Group, Ezquerra Group, Ferrum Canning Technology, Grabher Indosa Maschinenbau AG, Hefei Zhongchen, Hor Yang Machinery, JBT and JK Somme, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automatic Sealing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Sealing Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Sealing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Knife Rotary Can Sealing Machine

Rotary Can Sealing Machine

Global Automatic Sealing Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Sealing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Chemical Industry

Other

Global Automatic Sealing Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Sealing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Sealing Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Sealing Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Sealing Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic Sealing Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bonicomm

CFT Group

Ezquerra Group

Ferrum Canning Technology

Grabher Indosa Maschinenbau AG

Hefei Zhongchen

Hor Yang Machinery

JBT

JK Somme

KingQi

Montajes Conserveros de Galicia SL

Pneumatic Scale Angelus

SHIN I MACHINERY

Simik Inc

Swiss Can Machinery AG

Toyo Seikan

Zhejiang Wei Chi

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-automatic-sealing-machine-forecast-2022-2028-661

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-automatic-sealing-machine-forecast-2022-2028-661

Â