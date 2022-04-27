Universal Can Sealing Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Universal Can Sealing Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Universal Can Sealing Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Universal Can Sealing Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Universal Can Sealing Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Universal Can Sealing Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi-automatic Sealing Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Universal Can Sealing Machine include Ferrum Canning Technology, Pneumatic Scale Angelus, CFT Group, Toyo Seikan, JBT, Zhejiang Wei Chi, JK Somme, Ezquerra Group and Hefei Zhongchen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Universal Can Sealing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Universal Can Sealing Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Universal Can Sealing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi-automatic Sealing Machine

Automatic Sealing Machine

Global Universal Can Sealing Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Universal Can Sealing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Chemical Industry

Other

Global Universal Can Sealing Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Universal Can Sealing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Universal Can Sealing Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Universal Can Sealing Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Universal Can Sealing Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Universal Can Sealing Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ferrum Canning Technology

Pneumatic Scale Angelus

CFT Group

Toyo Seikan

JBT

Zhejiang Wei Chi

JK Somme

Ezquerra Group

Hefei Zhongchen

Montajes Conserveros de Galicia SL

Hor Yang Machinery

KingQi

Swiss Can Machinery AG

SHIN I MACHINERY

Simik Inc

Bonicomm

Grabher Indosa Maschinenbau AG

