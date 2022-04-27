Subway Shielding Door Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Subway Shielding Door in global, including the following market information:
Global Subway Shielding Door Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Subway Shielding Door Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Subway Shielding Door companies in 2021 (%)
The global Subway Shielding Door market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fully Enclosed Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Subway Shielding Door include Nabtesco, Kangni, Faiveley(Wabtec), Fangda, Jiacheng Corporation, Panasonic, Horton Automatics, Stanley and Shanghai Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Subway Shielding Door manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Subway Shielding Door Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Subway Shielding Door Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fully Enclosed Type
Semi-closed Type
Global Subway Shielding Door Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Subway Shielding Door Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Used for Underground
Used on The Ground
Global Subway Shielding Door Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Subway Shielding Door Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Subway Shielding Door revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Subway Shielding Door revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Subway Shielding Door sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Subway Shielding Door sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nabtesco
Kangni
Faiveley(Wabtec)
Fangda
Jiacheng Corporation
Panasonic
Horton Automatics
Stanley
Shanghai Electric
Westinghouse(Knorr-Bremse)
KTK
Manusa
