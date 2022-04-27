Pipe Drinking Fountain Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pipe Drinking Fountain in global, including the following market information:

Global Pipe Drinking Fountain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pipe Drinking Fountain Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pipe Drinking Fountain companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pipe Drinking Fountain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wall-mounted Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pipe Drinking Fountain include Culligan, Primo, Oasis, Clover, Aqua Clara, Champ, Waterlogic, Honeywell and Whirlpool, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pipe Drinking Fountain manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pipe Drinking Fountain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pipe Drinking Fountain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wall-mounted Type

Vertical Type

Global Pipe Drinking Fountain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pipe Drinking Fountain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Household

Global Pipe Drinking Fountain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pipe Drinking Fountain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pipe Drinking Fountain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pipe Drinking Fountain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pipe Drinking Fountain sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pipe Drinking Fountain sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Culligan

Primo

Oasis

Clover

Aqua Clara

Champ

Waterlogic

Honeywell

Whirlpool

Avalon

Newair

Ebac

Edgar

Cosmetal

Ragalta

Aquaid

Midea

Angel

Qinyuan

Haier

Lamo

