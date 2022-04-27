Video Switcher Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Switcher in global, including the following market information:

Global Video Switcher Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Video Switcher Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Video Switcher companies in 2021 (%)

The global Video Switcher market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Network Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Video Switcher include Datavideo Technologies Co., Sony, Blackmagic Design, FOR-A COMPANY LIMITED, Asystems, Panasonic, Ross Video, Marshall Electronics and ATEN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Video Switcher manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Video Switcher Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Video Switcher Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Network Control

Remote Control

Others

Global Video Switcher Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Video Switcher Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Meeting Room

Home Theater

Control Center

Monitoring Room

Other

Global Video Switcher Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Video Switcher Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Video Switcher revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Video Switcher revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Video Switcher sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Video Switcher sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Datavideo Technologies Co.

Sony

Blackmagic Design

FOR-A COMPANY LIMITED

Asystems

Panasonic

Ross Video

Marshall Electronics

ATEN

AVMATRIX

ATV Corporation

