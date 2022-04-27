Indoor Exercise Bike Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Indoor Exercise Bike in global, including the following market information:

Global Indoor Exercise Bike Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Indoor Exercise Bike Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Indoor Exercise Bike companies in 2021 (%)

The global Indoor Exercise Bike market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Classic Exercise Bike Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Indoor Exercise Bike include Saris, Wahoo Fitness, Tacx, Elite, Minoura, Kurt Manufacturing, Sunlite, RAD Cycle and BKOOL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Indoor Exercise Bike manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Indoor Exercise Bike Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Indoor Exercise Bike Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Classic Exercise Bike

Smart Exercise Bike

Global Indoor Exercise Bike Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Indoor Exercise Bike Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Indoor Exercise Bike Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Indoor Exercise Bike Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Indoor Exercise Bike revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Indoor Exercise Bike revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Indoor Exercise Bike sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Indoor Exercise Bike sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saris

Wahoo Fitness

Tacx

Elite

Minoura

Kurt Manufacturing

Sunlite

RAD Cycle

BKOOL

Technogym

Conquer

Blackburn Design

