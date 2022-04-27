Sports Wooden Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Wooden Flooring in global, including the following market information:
Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Sports Wooden Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sports Wooden Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High-grade Wooden Floor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sports Wooden Flooring include Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Mondo Spa, Bauwerk/Boen, Gerflor, Horner, LG Hausys and Forbo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sports Wooden Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High-grade Wooden Floor
Mid-grade Wooden Floor
Low-grade Wooden Floor
Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sports Arena
School Gym
Fitness Centers
Dance Centers
Others
Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sports Wooden Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sports Wooden Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sports Wooden Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Sports Wooden Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tarkett
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
Mondo Spa
Bauwerk/Boen
Gerflor
Horner
LG Hausys
Forbo
Connor
Dynamik
Aacer Flooring
HANWHA
Robbins
CONICA AG
Responsive
MERRY GROUP
