Plant Hair Dye Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Hair Dye in global, including the following market information:
Global Plant Hair Dye Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plant Hair Dye Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Plant Hair Dye companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plant Hair Dye market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Temporary Hair Dye Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plant Hair Dye include L'Or?al Paris, Garnier, Henkel, Liese, Goldwell, Wella, Clairol, HOYU and Shiseido and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plant Hair Dye manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plant Hair Dye Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Hair Dye Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Temporary Hair Dye
Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
Permanent Hair Dye
Global Plant Hair Dye Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Hair Dye Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Use
Commercial Use
Global Plant Hair Dye Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Hair Dye Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plant Hair Dye revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plant Hair Dye revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plant Hair Dye sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Plant Hair Dye sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
L'Or?al Paris
Garnier
Henkel
Liese
Goldwell
Wella
Clairol
HOYU
Shiseido
Godrej
