Label Heat Shrinkable Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Label Heat Shrinkable Film in global, including the following market information:
Global Label Heat Shrinkable Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Label Heat Shrinkable Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Label Heat Shrinkable Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Label Heat Shrinkable Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Label Heat Shrinkable Film include Fuji Seal, CCL Industries, Multi-Color, Klockner Pentaplast, Huhtamaki, Clondalkin Group, Brook & Whittle, WestRock and Hammer Packaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Label Heat Shrinkable Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Label Heat Shrinkable Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Label Heat Shrinkable Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PVC Film
PET Film
OPS Film
Others
Global Label Heat Shrinkable Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Label Heat Shrinkable Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Others
Global Label Heat Shrinkable Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Label Heat Shrinkable Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Label Heat Shrinkable Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Label Heat Shrinkable Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Label Heat Shrinkable Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Label Heat Shrinkable Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fuji Seal
CCL Industries
Multi-Color
Klockner Pentaplast
Huhtamaki
Clondalkin Group
Brook & Whittle
WestRock
Hammer Packaging
Yinjinda
Jinghong
Chengxin
Zijiang
Â
Â