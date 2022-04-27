Laboratory Test Bench Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Test Bench in global, including the following market information:
Global Laboratory Test Bench Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Laboratory Test Bench Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Laboratory Test Bench companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laboratory Test Bench market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
All-steel Test Bench Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laboratory Test Bench include Waldner, Kewaunee Scientific Corp, Thermo Fisher, Labconco, Asecos gmbh, Esco, Diversified Woodcrafts, NuAire and Institutional Casework, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Laboratory Test Bench manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laboratory Test Bench Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laboratory Test Bench Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
All-steel Test Bench
Steel-wood Test Bench
All Wood Test Bench
PP Test Bench
Other
Global Laboratory Test Bench Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laboratory Test Bench Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Chemical Plant
Research Institutes
Other
Global Laboratory Test Bench Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laboratory Test Bench Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Laboratory Test Bench revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Laboratory Test Bench revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Laboratory Test Bench sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Laboratory Test Bench sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Waldner
Kewaunee Scientific Corp
Thermo Fisher
Labconco
Asecos gmbh
Esco
Diversified Woodcrafts
NuAire
Institutional Casework
Mott Manufacturing
Shimadzu Rika
Telstar
Kottermann
The Baker Company
Yamato Scientific Co
Terra Universal
Sheldon Laboratory Systems
Labtec
A.T. Villa
Symbiote Inc
HLF
Rongtuo
Teclab
LOC Scientific
LabGuard
