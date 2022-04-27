Liver Biopsy Needle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liver Biopsy Needle in global, including the following market information:
Global Liver Biopsy Needle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Liver Biopsy Needle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Liver Biopsy Needle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liver Biopsy Needle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disposable Needle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liver Biopsy Needle include BD, Argon Medical Devices, Cook Medical, Merit Medical, Boston Scientific, TSK, HAKKO CO., LTD., RI.MOS and Veran Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Liver Biopsy Needle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liver Biopsy Needle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Liver Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Disposable Needle
Reusable Needle
Global Liver Biopsy Needle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Liver Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Other
Global Liver Biopsy Needle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Liver Biopsy Needle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Liver Biopsy Needle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Liver Biopsy Needle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Liver Biopsy Needle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Liver Biopsy Needle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BD
Argon Medical Devices
Cook Medical
Merit Medical
Boston Scientific
TSK
HAKKO CO., LTD.
RI.MOS
Veran Medical
INRAD Inc
Sterylab
Biomedical
ZAMAR Care
Shanghai SA Medical
