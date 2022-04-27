HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of HTPA High Temperature Nylon in global, including the following market information:
Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five HTPA High Temperature Nylon companies in 2021 (%)
The global HTPA High Temperature Nylon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Fiber Reinforced Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HTPA High Temperature Nylon include DuPont, DSM, Solvay, MGC, Mitsui Chemicals, BASF, Kuraray, EMS Chemie Holding and Kingfa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the HTPA High Temperature Nylon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Fiber Reinforced Type
Flame Retardant Type
Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Electronics
LED
Machinery
Others
Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HTPA High Temperature Nylon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HTPA High Temperature Nylon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HTPA High Temperature Nylon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies HTPA High Temperature Nylon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
DSM
Solvay
MGC
Mitsui Chemicals
BASF
Kuraray
EMS Chemie Holding
Kingfa
Evonik
RadiciGroup
Genius
Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang NHU
Zhejiang Xinli New Material
Â
Â