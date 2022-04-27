HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of HTPA High Temperature Nylon in global, including the following market information:

Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five HTPA High Temperature Nylon companies in 2021 (%)

The global HTPA High Temperature Nylon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HTPA High Temperature Nylon include DuPont, DSM, Solvay, MGC, Mitsui Chemicals, BASF, Kuraray, EMS Chemie Holding and Kingfa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the HTPA High Temperature Nylon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Type

Flame Retardant Type

Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Electronics

LED

Machinery

Others

Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global HTPA High Temperature Nylon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HTPA High Temperature Nylon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HTPA High Temperature Nylon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HTPA High Temperature Nylon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies HTPA High Temperature Nylon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

DSM

Solvay

MGC

Mitsui Chemicals

BASF

Kuraray

EMS Chemie Holding

Kingfa

Evonik

RadiciGroup

Genius

Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang NHU

Zhejiang Xinli New Material

