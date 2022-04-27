Medical PVC Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical PVC Plastic in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical PVC Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical PVC Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Medical PVC Plastic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical PVC Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
With Filler Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical PVC Plastic include Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Hopefinder Polymer, Jiangsu Yabang Teamlong Polymer, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Zhejiang Wang Yang Polymer Materials, Zhenjiang Kangyuan New Material, Shandong Taruifeng New Materials, LyondellBasell and Jieke Plastic and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical PVC Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical PVC Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical PVC Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
With Filler
Without Filler
Global Medical PVC Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical PVC Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Catheters
Surgical Instruments
Medical Bags
Implants
Drug Delivery System
Others
Global Medical PVC Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medical PVC Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical PVC Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical PVC Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical PVC Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Medical PVC Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
Hopefinder Polymer
Jiangsu Yabang Teamlong Polymer
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Zhejiang Wang Yang Polymer Materials
Zhenjiang Kangyuan New Material
Shandong Taruifeng New Materials
LyondellBasell
Jieke Plastic
Suzhou Ming Chang Plastic
