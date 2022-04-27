Medical PVC Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical PVC Plastic in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical PVC Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical PVC Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Medical PVC Plastic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical PVC Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

With Filler Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical PVC Plastic include Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Hopefinder Polymer, Jiangsu Yabang Teamlong Polymer, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Zhejiang Wang Yang Polymer Materials, Zhenjiang Kangyuan New Material, Shandong Taruifeng New Materials, LyondellBasell and Jieke Plastic and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical PVC Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical PVC Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical PVC Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

With Filler

Without Filler

Global Medical PVC Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical PVC Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Catheters

Surgical Instruments

Medical Bags

Implants

Drug Delivery System

Others

Global Medical PVC Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Medical PVC Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical PVC Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical PVC Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical PVC Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Medical PVC Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

Hopefinder Polymer

Jiangsu Yabang Teamlong Polymer

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Zhejiang Wang Yang Polymer Materials

Zhenjiang Kangyuan New Material

Shandong Taruifeng New Materials

LyondellBasell

Jieke Plastic

Suzhou Ming Chang Plastic

