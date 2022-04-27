Anti-rust Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-rust Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-rust Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-rust Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Anti-rust Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-rust Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-rust Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-rust Packaging include CORTEC, Branopac, Armor Protective Packaging, OJI PAPER, Daubert VCI, Zerust, RustxUS, LPS Industries and Transilwrap (Metpro), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anti-rust Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-rust Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-rust Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anti-rust Paper
All Plastic Film
Global Anti-rust Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-rust Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metal Producing
Metal Forging and Die Casting
Finished Products
Others
Global Anti-rust Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-rust Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-rust Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-rust Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-rust Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Anti-rust Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CORTEC
Branopac
Armor Protective Packaging
OJI PAPER
Daubert VCI
Zerust
RustxUS
LPS Industries
Transilwrap (Metpro)
Protective Packaging Corporation
RBL Industries
Technology Packaging Ltd
Protopak Engineering Corp
Green Packaging
