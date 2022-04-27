Anti-rust Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-rust Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-rust Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-rust Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Anti-rust Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-rust Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anti-rust Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-rust Packaging include CORTEC, Branopac, Armor Protective Packaging, OJI PAPER, Daubert VCI, Zerust, RustxUS, LPS Industries and Transilwrap (Metpro), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anti-rust Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-rust Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anti-rust Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anti-rust Paper

All Plastic Film

Global Anti-rust Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anti-rust Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Producing

Metal Forging and Die Casting

Finished Products

Others

Global Anti-rust Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anti-rust Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-rust Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-rust Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-rust Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Anti-rust Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CORTEC

Branopac

Armor Protective Packaging

OJI PAPER

Daubert VCI

Zerust

RustxUS

LPS Industries

Transilwrap (Metpro)

Protective Packaging Corporation

RBL Industries

Technology Packaging Ltd

Protopak Engineering Corp

Green Packaging

