Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes in global, including the following market information:

Global Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Iron Base Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes include CHINA RAILWAY, Zhejiang Lefen Rail Transit Technology Co., Ltd., Shenyang Yuanyuan Friction Sealing Material Co., Ltd. and Beijing Puran Railway Braking Technology Company Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Iron Base

Copper Base

Global Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Freight Trains

Passenger Trains

Global Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Powder Metallurgy Brake Shoes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CHINA RAILWAY

Zhejiang Lefen Rail Transit Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenyang Yuanyuan Friction Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

Beijing Puran Railway Braking Technology Company Limited

