Rigid PET Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid PET Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Rigid PET Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rigid PET Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Rigid PET Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rigid PET Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.2-1.0mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rigid PET Film include OCTAL, Kl?ckner Pentaplast, Shinkong Synthetic Fibers, Toray, Retal, K.P.TECH, Folienwerk Wolfen, Epsotech Group and Plastirol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rigid PET Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rigid PET Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rigid PET Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.2-1.0mm

1.0-2.0mm

Others

Global Rigid PET Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rigid PET Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Consumer Goods Packaging

Other

Global Rigid PET Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rigid PET Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rigid PET Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rigid PET Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rigid PET Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Rigid PET Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OCTAL

Kl?ckner Pentaplast

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers

Toray

Retal

K.P.TECH

Folienwerk Wolfen

Epsotech Group

Plastirol

Avient

TAE Kwang

Far Eastern New Century

Nan Ya Plastics

Zhongtian Sheet

Jinfeng New Material

