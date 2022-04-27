Cloud-based Phone System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud-based Phone System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud-based Phone System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud-based Phone System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Unlimited Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud-based Phone System include Microsoft, Cisco, Mitel Networks, RingCentral, Verizon, MegaPath, Nextiva, 3CX and Estech Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloud-based Phone System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloud-based Phone System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud-based Phone System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Unlimited Type

Metered Type

Global Cloud-based Phone System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud-based Phone System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Cloud-based Phone System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud-based Phone System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud-based Phone System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud-based Phone System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft

Cisco

Mitel Networks

RingCentral

Verizon

MegaPath

Nextiva

3CX

Estech Systems

8×8

Sangoma

Panasonic

NetFortris

TPX Communications

