Cloud-based Phone System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud-based Phone System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud-based Phone System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud-based Phone System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Unlimited Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud-based Phone System include Microsoft, Cisco, Mitel Networks, RingCentral, Verizon, MegaPath, Nextiva, 3CX and Estech Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloud-based Phone System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud-based Phone System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud-based Phone System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Unlimited Type
Metered Type
Global Cloud-based Phone System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud-based Phone System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global Cloud-based Phone System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud-based Phone System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud-based Phone System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud-based Phone System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsoft
Cisco
Mitel Networks
RingCentral
Verizon
MegaPath
Nextiva
3CX
Estech Systems
8×8
Sangoma
Panasonic
NetFortris
TPX Communications
Â
Â