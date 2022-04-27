Machine Safety Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Machine Safety Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global Machine Safety Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Machine Safety Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Machine Safety Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Machine Safety Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Safety Switch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Machine Safety Sensors include OMRON, KEYENCE, SICK AG, Pepperl+Fuchs, HALMA, Ifm Electronic, Rockwell, Datalogic and Banner, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Machine Safety Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Machine Safety Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Machine Safety Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Safety Switch
Safety Grating
Security Door System
Others
Global Machine Safety Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Machine Safety Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil, Gas and Chemical
Automotive
Aerospace
Semiconductor
Food
Medical
Other
Global Machine Safety Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Machine Safety Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Machine Safety Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Machine Safety Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Machine Safety Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Machine Safety Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
OMRON
KEYENCE
SICK AG
Pepperl+Fuchs
HALMA
Ifm Electronic
Rockwell
Datalogic
Banner
ABB
LNTECH
MONCEE
KCENN
