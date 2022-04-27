High Efficiency Filters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Efficiency Filters in global, including the following market information:
Global High Efficiency Filters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Efficiency Filters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High Efficiency Filters companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Efficiency Filters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
60-65% Efficiencies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Efficiency Filters include Camfil, Rensa Filtration, Chemietron Clean Tech Pvt Ltd, Koch Filter, Columbus Industries, PARKER and Shanghai Hefil Purifying Equipment Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Efficiency Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Efficiency Filters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Efficiency Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
60-65% Efficiencies
80-85% Efficiencies
90-95% Efficiencies
Others
Global High Efficiency Filters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Efficiency Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Offices
Hospitals
Banks
Pharmaceutics
Fine- mechanical
Others
Global High Efficiency Filters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Efficiency Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Efficiency Filters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Efficiency Filters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Efficiency Filters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies High Efficiency Filters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Camfil
Rensa Filtration
Chemietron Clean Tech Pvt Ltd
Koch Filter
Columbus Industries
PARKER
Shanghai Hefil Purifying Equipment Manufacturing
