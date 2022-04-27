Bubble Envelopes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bubble Envelopes in global, including the following market information:
Global Bubble Envelopes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bubble Envelopes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bubble Envelopes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bubble Envelopes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Kraft Bubble Envelope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bubble Envelopes include Royal Mailers, Bravo Pack Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Pac Worldwide Corporation, Mailers HQ, Ariv Pak, Eko Paper, PolyPAK and Veritiv Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bubble Envelopes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bubble Envelopes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bubble Envelopes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Kraft Bubble Envelope
Conductive Film Bubble Envelope
Mesh Bubble Envelope
Other
Global Bubble Envelopes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bubble Envelopes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Electronics
Automotive
Food & Beverages
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
Global Bubble Envelopes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bubble Envelopes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bubble Envelopes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bubble Envelopes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bubble Envelopes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Bubble Envelopes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Royal Mailers
Bravo Pack Inc.
Sealed Air Corp.
Pac Worldwide Corporation
Mailers HQ
Ariv Pak
Eko Paper
PolyPAK
Veritiv Corporation
Zhanjiang Fengqi Plastic Product Co., Ltd.
