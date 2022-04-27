Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microporous High Temperature Insulation in global, including the following market information:

Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Microporous High Temperature Insulation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microporous High Temperature Insulation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Microporous High Temperature Insulation include Morgan Advanced Materials, Etex Group, Isoleika S. Coop, Johns Manville Corporation, Unifrax LLC, Nichias Corporation, Techno Physik Engineering GmbH, Elmelin Ltd and Unicorn Insulations Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Microporous High Temperature Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Withstand Heats 1000?C-1200?C

Withstand Heats 1300?C-1500?C

Withstand Heats 1600?C-1800?C

Withstand Heats >1800?C

Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foundry and Steel Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Cement and Glass Industry

Others

Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microporous High Temperature Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microporous High Temperature Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Microporous High Temperature Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Microporous High Temperature Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Morgan Advanced Materials

Etex Group

Isoleika S. Coop

Johns Manville Corporation

Unifrax LLC

Nichias Corporation

Techno Physik Engineering GmbH

Elmelin Ltd

Unicorn Insulations Ltd

Thermodyne

Kingspan Insulation LLC

Shandong Luyang

Shanghai Nanovix Thermal Insulation Co., Ltd.

Final Advanced Materials S?rl

MAJUS Ltd

