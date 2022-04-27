Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microporous High Temperature Insulation in global, including the following market information:
Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Microporous High Temperature Insulation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microporous High Temperature Insulation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
The global key manufacturers of Microporous High Temperature Insulation include Morgan Advanced Materials, Etex Group, Isoleika S. Coop, Johns Manville Corporation, Unifrax LLC, Nichias Corporation, Techno Physik Engineering GmbH, Elmelin Ltd and Unicorn Insulations Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Microporous High Temperature Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Withstand Heats 1000?C-1200?C
Withstand Heats 1300?C-1500?C
Withstand Heats 1600?C-1800?C
Withstand Heats >1800?C
Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Foundry and Steel Industry
Petrochemical Industry
Cement and Glass Industry
Others
Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Microporous High Temperature Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microporous High Temperature Insulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microporous High Temperature Insulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Microporous High Temperature Insulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Microporous High Temperature Insulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Morgan Advanced Materials
Etex Group
Isoleika S. Coop
Johns Manville Corporation
Unifrax LLC
Nichias Corporation
Techno Physik Engineering GmbH
Elmelin Ltd
Unicorn Insulations Ltd
Thermodyne
Kingspan Insulation LLC
Shandong Luyang
Shanghai Nanovix Thermal Insulation Co., Ltd.
Final Advanced Materials S?rl
MAJUS Ltd
